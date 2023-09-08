The Queen’s ‘grave concerns’ about Kate before she married into the royal family

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of the Queen, and many around the world will be paying tribute.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and husband Prince William are among those paying tribute. Kate shared a close bond with the late monarch before she died.

However, before Kate married into the royal family, the Queen reportedly had some “grave concerns”.

It’s one year since the Queen died at Balmoral Castle aged 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen and Kate

Royal expert Katie Nicholl once claimed that the Queen had concerns “privately”.

Ms Nicholl wrote in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance: “Privately she had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced.”

William and Kate got engaged in 2010 and then married in 2011.

They have three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The Queen reportedly had ‘grave concerns’ about Kate before she married into the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen death anniversary

The royals are marking the first anniversary of the Queen’s death today and have paid tributes. The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a short but touching statement via their social media accounts.

Alongside images of the Queen, and her with her great-grandchildren, William and Kate wrote: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

Meanwhile, King Charles – who acceded the throne when the Queen died – paid a tribute.

King Charles became monarch last September when the Queen died (Credit: Cover Images)

He said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Prince Harry remembered his late grandmother as he attended the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday evening.

What did Prince Harry say about his late grandmother?

Speaking at the event, the Duke of Sussex – who now lives in America – said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

