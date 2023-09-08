Prince Harry’s emotional tribute to the Queen on first death anniversary as he returns to the UK

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has issued an emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

He recently flew home to the UK and yesterday (September 7) attended the annual WellChild award ceremony. WellChild is a UK Charity for seriously ill children, which the prince is patron of.

Prince Harry has made a rare trip home to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Speaking at the event, held at London’s Hurlingham Club, Harry said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

She is looking down on all of us.

Elsewhere at the event, the prince’s fatherly side was on show, as he was reportedly seen giving a fist-bump to two young award winners and playing with a balloon with another.

Prince Harry returns to UK

It is Prince Harry’s first time in the UK since his appearance in court earlier this year. It is unknown whether he will be paying a visit to his estranged family while he is over here.

Meghan has not joined Harry in the UK (Credit: Splash News)

One thing that is certain though is that wife Meghan Markle will not be joining him. The Duchess of Sussex has allegedly refused to set foot on British soil, and will instead meet Harry in Dusseldorf next week, to attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Meanwhile, Harry will travel over for tomorrow’s (September 9) opening ceremony and will stick around throughout the whole event.

Harry’s brother Prince William also paid tribute to his grandmother today (September 8). Posting an adorable photo of the late Queen surrounded by her great-grandchildren, including George, Charlotte and Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales told social media followers: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

The Queen died one year ago today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His father the King also shared a touching tribute, saying: “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.”

He continued: “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

