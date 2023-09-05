Meghan ‘totally refusing to have anything to do with the royals’ as Prince Harry left ‘on his own’

Meghan Markle is reportedly refusing to have anything to do with the royal family, as her husband Prince Harry prepares to return home to the UK this week.

Harry will soon be making a trip over to speak at the annual WellChild Award ceremony. WellChild is a UK Charity for seriously ill children, which Prince Harry is patron of.

Many have also wondered if the Duke of Sussex will visit his estranged family while he is in the country.

Prince Harry has been left “on his own”, reports claim (Credit: Splash News)

After this, he will move on to Dusseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games. The sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, takes place from September 9 until September 16.

However it is apparently a journey that Harry will be making alone. Reports claim that Meghan cannot be persuaded to accompany him. Instead, she will only travel over to meet him once he has made it to mainland Europe.

Meghan ‘totally refusing to have anything to do with the royals’

A source reportedly told Closer Magazine: “Meghan was adamant she wouldn’t return to the UK, she totally refuses to have anything to do with the royals now. In her eyes, visiting the UK would be caving in. She won’t hear of it and the birthday snub last month was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Meanwhile, the insider added: “Harry has begged her to send an olive branch that could initiate peace talks, but she’s done – and he’s on his own.”

Harry’s on his own

This of course refers to the royal family’s silence on Meghan’s 42nd birthday, which she celebrated last month.

Meghan has reportedly refused to accompany Prince Harry on his trip to Europe (Credit: Splash News)

The source also claimed: “Harry has begged her [Meghan] to send an olive branch that could initiate peace talks, but she’s done – and he’s on his own.”

This news comes after rumours began circulating earlier this year that the Sussexes’ marriage is on the rocks.

ED! has contacted reps of Harry and Meghan for comment on this story.

Prince Harry and Meghan attend Beyonce concert

However, Meghan and Prince Harry recently attended Beyonce’s concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last week (September 1). Several videos of the pair circulated on Twitter, with some fans who spotted them commenting that Prince Harry didn’t look too happy.

It appears that they were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who celebrated her 67th birthday the following day. The three of them enjoyed the gig from their own private box.

Meghan has recently been accused of “using” her mother to help “rebuild her reputation” as Doria has begun accompanying her to charity events. She was even seeing chattering away to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the recent This Is About Humanity event.

