Meghan Markle accused of ‘using’ her mother to help ‘rebuild her reputation’ following shock move

Meghan Markle has been accused of using her mother, Doria Ragland, to help “rebuild her reputation”.

The accusation comes after Meghan’s mother was spotted having pictures taken with the Kardashians at a charity event over the weekend.

Meghan Markle accused of using her mum, Doria Ragland

Over the weekend, Meghan‘s mother, Doria, was spotted at the This Is About Humanity charity event in LA.

The 66-year-old was snapped hanging out with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the event, which was hosted at the home of Happy Days star Henry Winkler.

However, now, Meghan – who wasn’t at the event – has been accused of using her mum to help her “rebuild her reputation”.

Kara Kennedy of The Spectator made the accusation during an appearance on GB News last night. During her appearance on the show, Kara was asked why she thought Meghan’s mother had gone to the event, rather than Meghan herself.

“I think this is a classic Markle move to deploy her mother on the charm offensive and try and win back some popularity that she’s lost,” Kara said.

“And I actually think this is genius,” she then added.

Meghan Markle using Doria Ragland to ‘rebuild’ her own reputation?

Kara then continued. “Since Meghan and Harry were married, Doria has kept a very low profile. I think it’s inevitable we’re going to see more of her now.”

Kara then said that according to people she’d spoken to, Doria “will be the key to carve out this new path that Meghan seems to be creating for herself away from Prince Harry.

“If you look at her new Instagram handle, it’s just ‘Meghan’. It’s not Duchess or ‘Mrs. Sussex’. I don’t think it’s crazy to believe that Doria will act as her superpower as she tries to reinvent herself,” she then said.

She then went on to say that unlike Harry or Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, Doria has “stayed away” from any “drama” over recent years.

Doria the ‘key to success’ for Meghan?

Kara then continued. “I think she [Doria] will be the key to success in trying to get back some of these Hollywood friends,” she said.

“Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are a great ‘get’ to start with,” she then continued. However, royal expert Ingrid Seward wasn’t convinced. She believes that the photo of Doria with the Kardashians was a “coincidence”. Ingrid said it was likely the result of a photographer putting two celebrities next to each other for a snap.

She also wasn’t of the opinion that Doria would be comfortable mingling with celebrities and being in the spotlight. This is in line with what Meghan has said in the past about her mother not wanting to be the centre of attention.

However, Dan Wooton wasn’t having any of it. “Don’t buy into what she’s [Meghan] said in the past,” he said.

“This is the mother of Meghan Markle. This is a woman who wants to be in the spotlight. There was nothing coincidental about that photo. Mark my words,” he said.

ED! has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment.

