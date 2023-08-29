Andrew is using William and Kate as a ‘royal PR shield’ as he looks to make public return

Prince Andrew is using William and Kate as a “royal PR shield”. This is as he aims to make a return to public life, a PR expert has claimed.

The disgraced Duke of York was snapped on an outing with Kate and William over the weekend. It has since sparked speculation that he could be welcomed back into the royal fold.

Andrew was spotted out with William and Kate (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Andrew spotted out with William and Kate

Over the weekend, Andrew was snapped out on a drive with William and Kate. The Duke, along with his nephew and his wife, were on their way to church in Balmoral, where they’re currently holidaying.

Prince Andrew was photographed sitting in the passenger seat of a car William was driving. Kate, meanwhile, sat at the back. This picture has fuelled speculation that the Royals have welcomed Andrew out of the cold and back into the fold.

PR expert Jordan James of UnlockdPR, believes that Andrew is “using” William and Kate to make a public return. He exclusively shared his thoughts with ED! today (Tuesday, August 29).

Andrew is ‘using’ the Waleses, according to a PR expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Is Andrew ‘using’ William and Kate?

“Navigating the intricacies of royal relationships is a tightrope walk that William and Kate appear to be mastering – at least for now,” Jordan told us. “The photo-op with Prince Andrew isn’t necessarily a misstep for the future King and Queen, I’d say it’s more of a calculated gamble.”

He then continued. “It could signal an attempt to rehabilitate Andrew’s public image, leveraging William and Kate‘s widespread popularity as a sort of ‘Royal PR shield’,” he then said.

“Essentially, they’re banking on their own goodwill to act as a conduit for Andrew’s potential re-entry into public favour. Think of trying to cover over the cracks with some nice wallpaper, or a carefully placed bit of decor that will distract you from what’s really going on,” he then continued.

What next for Andrew? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What next for the Duke of York and the Waleses?

Jordan then continued. “However, this move is not without its risks. In the court of public opinion, the Duke and Duchess could face immense collateral damage by associating too closely with a figure who’s been under scrutiny – especially one with links to unsavoury characters like Jeffery Epstein,” he said.

“While the family attending church together doesn’t necessarily mean they seemingly forgive or forget Prince Andrew for his alleged wrongdoings, the optics here are double-edged,” he then said.

“They could either spark further unwanted controversy or act as a balm, setting a precedent for unity, a value the British public historically admires – though perhaps not when Andrew is involved.”

Jordan then suggested that Kate and William “keep their distance” from the Duke.

“Either way, the narrative has shifted, and eyes are peeled for the royal family‘s next move. Does this moment mean we should expect to see more of Prince Andrew in public life, or will it pass as a moment of menial family responsibilities – only time will tell,” he then said.

