Full breakdown of Harry and Meghan’s ‘feud’ with the Beckhams

Footage of Prince Harry attending a football match in Los Angeles last night (Sunday September 3) has heightened speculation about whether or not he and wife Meghan have fallen out with the Beckhams.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex endured an “uncomfortable” moment as he walked past Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz.

Harry was said to be on his way to a VIP suite at the BMO Stadium for the match between LA FC and Inter Miami. Meghan was not thought to be in attendance.

MailOnline reports Harry and the couple did not make eye contact, adding it wasn’t clear if they saw each other. However, analysis of the moment comes following tabloid claims of a ‘feud’ between Brooklyn’s parents David – co-owner of Inter Miami – and Victoria.

Has there been a ‘falling out’ between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Beckhams? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry and Meghan – Beckhams ‘feud’ background

Back in late July, it was reported the friendship between the Sussexes and the Beckhams “seems to have died”.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Duchess had “simply moved on” from being buddies with Posh and Becks.

David and Victoria were guests when Harry and Meghan married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle five years ago. However, the Sussexes are not thought to have attended the wedding of the Beckhams’ eldest son Brooklyn to his heiress bride in April 2022.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham arrive at the Sussexes’ wedding in May 2018 (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

How did they become friends?

MailOnline reports the two couples initially bonded through their staff. It is claimed David’s communications director Izzy May was pals with the person who helped arrange Meghan’s dates with Harry. That is said to be Markus Anderson, chief membership officer for private members club Soho House in London.

However, a couple of months ago, the tabloid news outlet claimed a reported suspicion the Beckhams may have leaked stories about Meghan and Harry was central to any alleged ‘falling out’.

Furthermore, this alleged accusation is reported to have left David “absolutely bloody furious”.

‘Meghan suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Beckhams ‘were very supportive’

A source said to be close to the Beckhams was quoted as saying: “David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry’s wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK.”

But the friendship is said to have fractured following a tense phone call, during which the accusations were allegedly made.

Any making up now is so unlikely.

“Any making up now is so unlikely,” the same insider is reported to have added.

However, claims concerning the couples’ friendship were previously made in 2022.

Harry and Meghan didn’t go to Brooklyn’s wedding, it is believed (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Author Tom Bower claimed in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors: “Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media. In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion.”

Mr Bower continued: “Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.”

Neither couple is believed to have commented on these claims.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Beckhams, for comment on the Mail’s reports.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘grim-faced’ at Beyonce concert with Meghan as couple ‘very out of kilter’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.