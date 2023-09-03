Prince Harry ‘grim-faced’ at Beyonce concert with Meghan as couple ‘very out of kilter’

Prince Harry was reportedly “grim-faced” as he attended a Beyoncé concert with his wife Meghan Markle recently.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at the pop star’s concert in California on Friday (September 1) evening.

Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, who turned 67 the next day, also joined the couple for the gig at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Prince Harry claims: ‘Grim-faced and with his hands in his pockets’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Beyonce concert news

The relatives were pictured enjoying the event in a private box for the Renaissance tour date.

Meghan was seen clapping and waving her arms to the music. Doria was also said to be seen dancing along to Beyoncé’s greatest hits.

However, reports claim Harry spent parts of the evening either with his hands stuck in his pockets, or holding his phone as he gazed at his device.

And according to one body language expert, Harry and Meghan were uncharacteristically out of sync.

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour hit California (Credit: Cover Images)

‘The whole party seems to be in fun mood apart from Harry’

Speaking to the Mirror, Judi James questioned Harry’s demeanour at the concert.

Detailing how much fun Meghan and Doria appeared to be having, Judi speculated about what might be “wrong” with Harry.

She said: “Meghan has her hands up in the air or held head-high as she works some dance steps to the music while Doria has her phone held aloft like a true fan and both have huge grins of pleasure on their faces. The whole party seems to be in fun mood, apart, that is, from Harry.”

Judi also discussed how images appeared to show Harry looking at his phone, as well as one showing Meghan with her hands on her hips.

Did Prince Harry have a ‘stony expression’ at Beyonce concert? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Harry stands grim-faced and with his hands in his pockets’

“In one photo he’s standing back, away from the group and checking his phone. In another, he stands grim-faced and with his hands in his pockets, staring out ahead while a friend at the front seems to have turned, smiling, to urge him to join in,” Judi continued.

Judi also claimed Harry at one point appears to be looking away from his face with “a stony expression”.

This is very out of kilter, unsynchronised body language from a couple who are normally so totally in tune.

Furthermore, she added: “The hand on the hip splay is often associated with anger, confrontation or a desire to challenge. This is very out of kilter, unsynchronised body language from a couple who are normally so totally in tune.”

Harry is expected back in the UK soon for a charity event before he heads to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games.

The 2023 event begins next Saturday (September 9) and lasts until September 16.

Read more: Fresh blow for Prince Harry as new Netflix show Heart of Invictus branded a flop

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.