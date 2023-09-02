Fresh blow for Prince Harry as new Netflix show Heart of Invictus branded a flop

Prince Harry has failed to crack Netflix’s top 10 with his new docu series Heart of Invictus, according to a report.

The Duke of Sussex‘s solo project dropped on the streaming service on Wednesday (August 30).

However, according to The US Sun, Harry’s show has ‘flopped’ after its first day’s performance with viewers.

By comparison, Harry & Meghan – which also starred his wife – is said to have topped the chart with viewers in the UK and the US.

That six-part series was released in December 2022 and created headlines as the Sussexes detailed how the backlash against ‘Megxit’ affected them, among many other royal bombshells.

Additionally, claims about Heart of Invictus come in the wake of reports about the Sussexes’ deal with Spotify. They are said to have parted ways with the audio streaming provider after reportedly signing a £18million deal in 2020.

Meghan’s podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022. But it was confirmed earlier this summer that it won’t return for another run.

What is the Prince Harry show on Netflix about?

Heart of Invictus is another six-part series for Netflix. However, it shares inspirational stories of soldiers who have been wounded in conflict competing in the 2022 Invictus Games.

Harry founded the Games in London in 2014. They have subsequently taken place in cities around the world in places such as Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and The Hague. The 2023 Invictus Games begins in Dusseldorf next Saturday (September 9) and lasts until September 16.

An emotional Harry praises the determined military veterans in a preview of his new series: “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus.”

How Netflix viewers have reacted

However, initial reviews by social media users have been mixed for Heart of Invictus.

One Twitter user wrote: “The soldiers are incredible and their stories are compelling, but Harry is clearly not a storyteller.”

Another critical viewer tweeted: “A bummer that whining ‘me me me’ Harry is in it.”

I refuse to watch anything Harry had any part of.

And someone else slammed the programme without even pressing ‘play’. “I refuse to watch anything Harry had any part of,” they harrumphed.

Meanwhile, other fans were more taken with the show. “Very impressive. A brilliant portrait of the intense toll that is behind these tough soldiers,” wrote one.

Another enthused: “I’m so very proud of these athletes! What a wonderful and emotional insight into the Invictus Games and what they represent.”

“An inspiring watch,” added someone else.

And a fourth agreed: “I have already binged. Very raw, deep and inspiring.”

