William and Kate’s personal message on first anniversary of the Queen’s death as King makes vow

Prince William and Princess Kate have issued a personal message to mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death.

The late monarch died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Now, one year on, the royals have paid tributes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a short but touching statement via their social media accounts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to the late Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate pay tribute to the late Queen

Alongside images of the Queen, and her with her great-grandchildren, William and Kate wrote: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

Meanwhile, King Charles also issued a message to honour his late mother.

He said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

A year since the Queen died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s tribute to the late Queen

They aren’t the only royals paying tribute to the late monarch on the first anniversary.

Prince Harry, who lives in California, returned to the UK on Thursday to attend the WellChild awards. During a speech at the event, he honoured his late grandmother.

He said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Elsewhere, devoted royal fans have been sharing their tributes to the Queen. One person said on social media: “Truly hard to believe a year has passed. But in that year, you, the Queen, and the rest of the family have done a spectacular job. Her Late Majesty would most certainly be proud.”

Another wrote: “She was an amazing Queen. I think she would be proud of you, Your Majesty, for you are also an amazing King.”

The King paid tribute to his late mother today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, someone else added: “We will never forget her. She is truly missed and I still think about her every day. May she forever rest in peace.”

Another admitted: “I will always remember where I was at the moment when I learned that Queen Elizabeth passed.”

The King and Queen will reportedly spend today at Balmoral, in private. Former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed what he thinks will happen today.

Speaking to Slingo, Paul said: “I think the King will be spending this time at Balmoral with his Queen Camilla, and his family around him. This moment isn’t one of celebration, it’s one of contemplation.”

