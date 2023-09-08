How the royals will be spending the first anniversary of the Queen’s death

Today, Friday September 8, marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The late monarch was 96 when she died at Balmoral last year, having reigned for 70 years.

It was recently revealed Queen Elizabeth II “had no regrets and was very much at peace” in her final days.

But amid claims that royals may have “pulled the drawbridge up” on Prince Harry, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has offered his thoughts on how her family might mark the Queen’s passing one year on.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, nearly two weeks after her death (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

How will King Charles mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death?

Speaking to Slingo, Mr Burrell made it clear he believes members of the royal family will “feel hurt by his [Harry’s] comments in many different outlets”.

And so, Mr Burrell suggests, Harry’s relatives may not wish for him to be part of any “private” commemoration plans.

Furthermore, Mr Burrell said royals will take their cues from King Charles if remembering the Queen publicly.

“I think the King will be spending this time at Balmoral with his Queen Camilla, and his family around him,” Mr Burrell said. “It’ll be his choosing for the anniversary.”

‘King Charles will be spending this time at Balmoral with his Queen, and his family around him’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A very private, special moment’

Mr Burrell continued: “They consider it to be a very private, special moment for them. And if anybody’s going to lead any tributes on behalf of the nation, it will be delegated quite rightly to William and Kate. They are now our King and Queen in waiting.

“The King himself is very moved about this occasion because it had to take his mother’s death for him to succeed to that role.”

This moment isn’t one of celebration, it’s one of contemplation.

He added: “It’s a bittersweet thing for him and he’s very deeply spiritual. This moment isn’t one of celebration, it’s one of contemplation.”

Paul Burrell was Princess Diana’s butler (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A day of quiet contemplation’

Additionally, Mr Burrell also noted how members of the royal family holiday at Balmoral over the summer.

“It’s a day of quiet contemplation and respect for our Queen in the home in which she died,” the former I’m A Celebrity contestant stated.

He concluded: “I suppose then on Sunday, as usual, the routines will all be there. The royal family will go to Crathie Kirk to pay respects. And I’m sure whoever is preaching will remember the Queen in prayers, as she was the Queen of Scotland as well. I think it will be very low key.”

According to reports, the King won’t make any public appearances today. Instead, he’ll remember his late mother in private at Balmoral.

The Queen died at Balmoral, the first monarch to die in Scotland since James V in 1542 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes to the late Queen

Elsewhere, reports suggest Prince William and Princess Kate will continue with royal duties today.

Meanwhile, the King said in a tribute to his late mother: “In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

