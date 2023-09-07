Details on the Queen’s ‘peaceful’ final days before she died revealed on eve of first anniversary

The Queen left a hole in the nation’s hearts when she died last year.

Friday (September 8, 2023) marks the one-year anniversary of her death. Now, new details of the Queen’s final days show she was reportedly at peace.

The royal family had heavily been in the spotlight in the lead-up to her death on September 8, 2022.

Between an alleged rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, a continued backlash against Harry and Meghan for stepping away from royal duties and Prince Andrew‘s indiscretion, the royal family had a rocky time.

Although things have not fully settled, especially after the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, it has been revealed that the late Queen had a peaceful final few days.

The Queen died on September 8 last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s final days

The monarch died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. Now a senior churchman has divulged that she died in peace and with no regrets. They spoke to historian, commentator, and writer Catherine Pepinster for the Daily Mail.

The Right Reverend, Dr Iain Greenshields, shared his experience of seeing the monarch towards the end of her life.

He recounted that the Queen was frail but was mentally sharp and contemplative.

He said: “It would be normal for a Moderator to talk about matters of faith, but I was very interested in how much she wanted to talk about her own.”

It is the one-year anniversary since Queen Elizabeth II made her final public appearance as the British monarch, where she formally appointed the then Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral. pic.twitter.com/cnwSoQkUMF — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 6, 2023

The Queen had no regrets

He added: “It was her Platinum Jubilee year and so she was looking back. She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace.”

He also said: “She also mentioned her father – George VI – and the great influence his faith had on her.”

George VI was King from December 11, 1936, until his death on February 6 1952. Elizabeth became Queen that day and was crowned June 2, 1953, the following year at 25.

She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace.

Iain explained that the Queen had minimal visitors at the time as to avoid tiring her out, and during his three-night stay, only six guests dined.

Joining him were Sophie Wessex (now the Duchess of Edinburgh), the Princess Royal and her husband, Commander Sir Timothy Laurence, John Warren, the Queen’s horse trainer and racing manager, and the Queen herself.

Iain remembered that the Queen spoke of her faith and her love of Scotland and Balmoral.

He added: “At one point in our conversations, she went to the window and said, ‘Who would not want to be here’. She was in a very peaceful, private place. She was at peace.”

The royal family will pay their respects privately for the late Queen (Credit: CoverImages)

How the royal family will pay respect

No formal or official event is being held in honour of the Queen this year to mark the first anniversary of her passing by the royal family.

They have chosen to pay their respects privately.

King Charles is expected to spend the day “quietly and privately” following royal tradition. The Queen used to mark the passing of her father, King George VI, privately at Sandringham.

Read more: Royals have ‘pulled the drawbridge up’ on Prince Harry after his ‘unforgivable’ actions ahead of Queen’s death anniversary

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.