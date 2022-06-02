The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this weekend after an iconic 70 years on the throne.

Her reign has seen huge highs as well as numerous lows, but throughout wars, periods of mourning and the pandemic, one thing has remained resilient and strong – our stoic Queen.

Here, ED! takes a look back at her most iconic moments – one from each decade of her monarchy.

The Queen’s coronation was the first to be shown live on TV (Credit: YouTube)

Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation – June 2, 1953

The first-ever coronation ceremony to be broadcast live on TV, the event was held at Westminster Abbey in June 1953.

A huge 27 million people in the UK watched – no mean feat consider there was a total population of 36 million at the time.

Meanwhile, 11 million more watched on TV.

A further 3 million lined the Queen’s route back to Buckingham Palace, waving flags and cheering as the monarch took part in a slow procession.

The Queen started the royal walkabout back in 1970 (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen completes the very first walkabout – May 1970

Her second decade on the throne saw the monarch start what is now a royal family tradition – the walkabout.

Queen Elizabeth took part in her first during a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand with Prince Philip and Princess Anne.

Encouraged by her private secretary Sir William Heseltine, the Queen bucked tradition.

As a result, instead of waving to the crowds at Sydney Town Hall from a safe distance, she took a casual stroll, greeting them in person.

Princess Diana’s wedding day was watched by hundreds of millions around the globe (Credit: YouTube)

The wedding of Charles and Diana – July 29, 1981

Watched by an estimated 750 million people in 74 countries around the world, the Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer.

The ceremony took place at St Paul’s Cathedral, with the Queen and the rest of the royal family in attendance.

Widely considered the “wedding of the century”, crowds lined the streets, unaware of what was to come…

The monarch and the rest of her family, including HM the Queen Mother, at Charles and Diana’s wedding (Credit: YouTube)

Platinum Jubilee moments: The Queen’s ‘Annus Horribilis’ – 1992

It was a triple whammy of splits for the Queen as the decade drew to an end.

Charles and Diana’s marriage came to an end, with the pair announcing their decision to split.

So too did Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Anne also divorced her husband Mark Phillips.

To top it off, a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, destroying more than 100 rooms.

In a speech to mark the 40th anniversary of her succession, the monarch remarked that 1992 “has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis'” – Latin for a horrible year.

The year 1992 wasn’t a good one for the monarch (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen’s Golden Jubilee year – 2002

She became the first British monarch to celebrate 50 years on the throne.

However, 2002 wasn’t given over entirely to celebrations as the year was marred by a double loss.

The Queen’s youngster sister Princess Margaret and her mother, HM the Queen Mother, died within weeks of each other.

The Queen, with Prince Philip, celebrating her Golden Jubilee (Credit: YouTube)

However, 2002 did mark what is considered by most to be a turning point for the royal family, with the public starting to take the monarch and her family to their hearts.

This was seen as Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles, with the majority of Brits supporting the union.

The Queen’s involvement in the opening ceremony of the London Olympics was nothing short of brilliant (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen shows her humour at the Olympic Games – 2012

The Queen teamed up with James Bond himself for a sketch at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

She enjoyed a special cameo in a mini movie with Bond star Daniel Craig.

It played before the monarch (or a stunt actor dressed as her) jumped from a helicopter and into the stadium – complete with a Union Jack parachute!

The Queen lost Prince Philip in the run up to the Platinum Jubilee (Credit YouTube)

The death of Prince Philip – April 9, 2021

As she approached her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen lost her “strength and stay” – her husband Prince Philip.

He sadly died at the age of 99, marking the end of a love story that started before World War II.

His funeral took place weeks later, in the middle of coronavirus restrictions.

Leading by example, the Queen turned down. Boris Johnson’s offer to relax the rules.

Instead, just 30 people are in attendance and she was seen sitting alone in St George’s Chapel as she mourned her husband.

