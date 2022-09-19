Details of King George VI Memorial Chapel where Queen will be buried with Philip

The private burial of the Queen will take place later today (September 19), with the monarch reunited with her beloved late husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

She will join the Duke of Edinburgh again 17 months after his death.

At 7.30pm King Charles III will scatter earth on his mother’s coffin in her final resting place.

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with her husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh (Credit: splashnews.com)

King George VI Memorial Chapel history

The King George VI memorial chapel is a small building within the more widely known St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth had the chapel built in 1962 as a final resting place for her father King George VI.

He died in 1952 and was originally buried in the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

English architect George Pace, who specialised in religious buildings, designed the chapel.

Seven years later, in 1969, the building was completed.

On its competition a second funeral service for the former king was held and his remains interred in the Royal Vault.

His resting place is marked with black marble stones.

Entrance to the chapel is through wrought iron gates.

The gates are inscribed with the words, ‘I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year ‘Give me light that I may tread safely into the unknown’.

The former King had also spoken the words in one of his Christmas speeches.

They originate from a poem called The Gate of the Year by poet Minnie Louise Haskins.

How big is King George VI’s Memorial Chapel?

The small but impressive building is 18feet tall and 10ft by 14ft in measurement.

Furthermore it features beautiful blue stained glass windows, with a black and white roof embedded with gold leaf.

Above the alter of the chapel hangs a bronze portrait of King George VI, a replica of the portrait which hangs at the St Mary Magdalene Church.

The chapel was the only addition to St George’s Chapel since it was built in 1502.

King George’s chapel cost £25,000 to build – around £500,000 in today’s money.

It was the first addition to St George’s Chapel since it was built in 1504.

St George’s Chapel itself houses the remains of a total of 45 royals, including ten monarchs.

Inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel (Credit: YouTube)

What time will The Queen’s final ceremony take place today?

BBC1 as well as ITV will televise the ceremony from St George’s Chapel in Windsor at 4pm.

Members of the Queen’s household and also Windsor estate staff will be among the guests at the committal service.

When the coffin is being lowered into the Royal Vault, the Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and walk slowly away so the music fades.

The King will then scatter earth on his mother’s coffin at 7.30pm at a private family service.

As well as the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen will be buried with her father King George VI and mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes are also there.

Prince Philip’s coffin has been kept in the burial chamber of St George’s Chapel and will tonight be moved to be beside to The Queen.

