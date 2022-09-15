Why Prince Andrew and Prince ‘could step in for King Charles’ despite being stripped of titles

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry could both reportedly step in for King Charles if needed.

The pair would be bound to perform royal duties as needed due to a little-known law.

The role of Counsellor of State is automatically bestowed upon the four royals next in the line of succession.

As a rule, they must be older than 21 which leaves out many of the younger royals.

As a result, the five who have the authority to stand in for the King are: Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Prince Andrew’s inclusion proves to be somewhat controversial considering he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Andrew could be asked to step in for the King, reports claim (Credit: Splashnews)

His decision came in light of sexual assault allegations, which he has always denied.

However, the decision to allow Andrew to represent him was not made by King Charles III.

According to reports, Charles is bound by the Regency Act 1937. Only parliament has the power to change the legislation.

Sadly for Princess Anne, she is not included in the five chosen royals. This is all despite her taking on 387 official engagements last year alone.

Time for a ‘rethink’, claims royal expert

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told i Newspaper that now is the time for a “radical rethink” in parliament.

“What it needs is a radical rethink. What you need is someone like the Princess Royal or the Earl and Countess of Wessex,” he said.

“I would have thought that was a more practical solution to this because they’re all senior working royals and there is no controversy to them in any way.

What you need is someone like the Princess Royal or the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

“I would have thought that in the coming period, this was an opportunity to actually assess how the counsellors of state are chosen.”

Prince Andrew remained a Counsellor of State during the Queen’s reign, despite stepping back from duties.

Prince Harry retired from royal life last year (Credit: Splashnews)

The last time Counsellors of State were required to represent the monarch was in May 2022, at the State Opening of Parliament.

There, then-Prince Charles and his son William represented the Queen to read the traditional Queen’s Speech.

Despite being named as Counsellors of the State, it remains unlikely Andrew or Harry will ever be called to task.

As Counsellor of State, the five chosen royals can carry out most official duties of the monarch, including attending Privy Council meetings and signing documents on behalf of the King.

They are also permitted to receive new ambassadors to the UK.

However, they cannot act as King or Queen in every matter.

For example, they are not permitted to deal with Commonwealth issues, appoint a prime minister or dissolve parliament.

ED! has contacted the palace for comment.

Meanwhile, what do you think of this story and the reports? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!