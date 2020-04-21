William and Kate send sweet message to the Queen to celebrate her 94th birthday

Prince William and Kate have given a rare glimpse into family life with the Queen as they wished her a happy 94th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post today (April 21).

The picture was taken at the Chelsea Flower Show, where Kate was showing her concept garden to the Monarch.

In the snap, the trio appear to be deep in conversation as Kate, 38, affectionately smiles at the Queen.

Alongside the photo, William and Kate wrote: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!"

The post was met to a string of well-wishes.

One said: "Beautiful photo and Happy Birthday Your Majesty!"

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend the day at Windsor Castle (Credit: Splash)

Another commented: "Sending the greatest regards to you and your family on this lovely day."

A third added: "A wonderful picture - remembering the garden day with fondness. To HM The Queen, a very very happy birthday."

Birthday plans

Sadly, the royal family won't be spending the day together as Kate and William are isolating at Anmer Hall with their three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple shared the snap to their Kensington Royal profile (Credit: Splash)

Meanwhile, the Queen is currently on lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, 98.

Instead, the Monarch is said to be marking her big day with a virtual party.

According to The Sun, plans were underway last week to set up video calls so she could be wished a happy birthday by her family across the country.

The royal usually celebrates the day with birthday gun salutes.

The Queen turned 94 today (Credit: Splash)

However, she requested for there to be no gun salutes last week, as the UK remains in isolation.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed the cancellation. It said: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."

