Prince Harry says 'things are better than we're led to believe' amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry has sparked shock and dismay after he made some surprising comments about coronavirus.

Harry, 35, served as a guest on a podcast called Declassified, that features stories from members of the military community.

Here he praised the incredible fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore. The 99-year-old has raised a whopping £25 million for the NHS.

Harry and Meghan have stepped down from their senior royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, as he praised Tom's actions, he also implied that the media is over-exaggerating the coronavirus pandemic.

"Things are better than we're led to believe"

He said: "I'm just so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing.

"It's also proving that I think things are better than we're led to believe through certain corners of the media.

"It can be very worrying when you're sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels.

"But then if you are out and about or you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront."

At the time of writing 16,060 deaths have been recorded as a result of COVID-19 in the UK. Worldwide 161,330 deaths have been recorded.

Former No.10 advisor Professor Sikora told The Sun that he sees Harry's comments as "outrageous".

The family now reside in Los Angeles, California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told the paper: "I think these remarks are outrageous."

"It's such a wonderfully British thing"

He added: "What are his qualifications for making these comments — other than deserting his country in its hour of need?"

Nadra Ahmed, of the National Care Association, suggested Prince Harry "hadn't seen all of the evidence" but that she has heard some truly "harrowing" things regarding the pandemic.

Harry continued on the podcast to say that the he admired the British spirit in recent months.

He explained: "It's such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it."

Harry has spoken out against the media many times now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On the same episode a nurse rang in who talked about the lack of PPE equipment in hospitals nationwide.

Harry lives in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their 11-month-old son Archie. Harry was spotted out and about in recent days.

Sporting a mask and plastic gloves, photographs showed him walking his dogs with Meghan as well as delivering food packages on behalf of a charity.

