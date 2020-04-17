Kate and William admit to 'challenging' time with the kids in lockdown

Kate Middleton has revealed that looking after her and Prince William's three children during lockdown can be 'challenging' at times.

Kate revealed struggles of homeschooling during lockdown in a BBC interview with William (Credit: BBC)

The Duchess of Cambridge said that finding a balance between homeschooling and playtime can be tiring as you manage to 'cram a lot into you day'.

She admitted that she William didn't tell Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that it was the Easter holidays, preferring to stick to their regime.

Kate and William gave a rare interview to the BBC about mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. Kate also shared a glimpse into their home life with George, six, Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Louis.

Speaking about the Easter break, Kate admitted: "We didn't tell the children we've actually kept going through the holidays."

"I feel very mean," she laughed.

The Duchess also spoke about how busy life is with three children. She revealed the family has a jam-packed schedule to help keep the little ones entertained.

She said: "You get to the end of the day, you write down a the list of the things you have done in that day.

"You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cooked, baked, you get to the end of the day, they have had a lovely time.

"It's amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

During the interview, which is part of a day the BBC has planned focusing on mental health issues, William also spoke about his father, Prince Charles, being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned," William said.

"He fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky. And so I was a little bit worried.

"But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years. And so I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it's going to be him."

The Royal couple have been busy supporting the NHS and raising awareness of mental health. They posted a video of advice on their Instagram.

They wrote: "Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters.

"All over the country, people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. Therefore it is important for us to take care of our mind as well as our body while staying at home.

"Swipe to see simple tips and advice provided to us, to start taking better care of our mental wellbeing.

Let us know which tip you've taken up during these challenging times.

"Visit link in bio to understand more and get your Mind Plan today."

Kate and William have also been carrying out virtual engagements during the coronavirus pandemic. They recently talked to children of key workers at a Primary school.

Prince Louis turns two on April 23 so Kate and William have also been busy planning how to celebrate his birthday in lockdown.

