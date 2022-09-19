Kate Middleton wore a necklace from the Queen‘s personal jewellery collection for her funeral.

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Her Majesty with her choice of jewellery at her state funeral today (September 19).

Kate was spotted wearing the necklace when she arrived by car with her daughter Princess Charlotte, who also attended the funeral.

William, Kate, George and Charlotte at the funeral of the Queen today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Middleton wears Queen’s necklace

The beautiful Princess of Wales wore the Japanese Pearl Choker necklace which was once treasured by the late monarch.

It features a three-tiered pearl chain with a large stone in the middle.

The Princess also wore pearl earrings that belonged to the Queen. Kate has been seen in the earrings numerous times since the monarch’s passing.

Of course, pearls are worn as a special tradition for royals during times of mourning.

Over the weekend, Kate attended a state event at Buckingham Palace.

There, she was seen wearing the Queen’s three-tiered pearl necklace, the very same one worn by the monarch in her final official portrait.

Speaking to People, a former aide of the Queen said the necklace was the monarch’s daily go-to.

“She wasn’t interested in material things at all. She wore the same pearl necklace every day,” she said.

The Princess of Wales looked elegant as she arrived in an all-black ensemble at the Queen’s funeral.

Kate arrived the funeral with children George and Charlotte (Credit: YouTube)

Kate’s relationship with the Queen

The Princess of Wales has long had a close relationship with the late monarch.

Earlier this year, ED! reported that Kate had turned to the Queen when she had parenting struggles with Prince George.

Earlier this week, Kate revealed that she was unable to read too many tributes left at the royal palaces for the Queen because she feared she would burst into tears.

During a walkabout with husband Prince William at Sandringham, Kate made the comments.

Fran Morgan spoke to Kate outside Sandringham.

And she revealed Kate’s sadness at the outpouring of love and affection for Her Majesty the Queen.

“She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were,” Fran revealed.

She then added: “But she also said: ‘I can’t read them all or I would cry.'”

The Princess of Wales also showed “intense grief” during an earlier service of thanks for the Queen following her death.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral

The royal mother-of-two arrived at Westminster Abbey hand-in-hand with her daughter Princess Charlotte, seven.

Charlotte joined her brother in walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin.

One royal fan said: “Yep now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect.”

