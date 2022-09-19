Princes William and Harry reunited today (September 19) as they walked side-by-side behind the coffin of their grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen.

The brothers put their differences aside as they took their place in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The images were in stark contrast to those at the funeral of Prince Philip, where the brothers were separated by cousin Peter Phillips.

Princes William and Harry were united in their grief (Credit: ITV)

William and Harry walk side-by-side behind Queen’s coffin

Prince William wore full military dress as he walked behind the casked of his grandmother.

Harry, meanwhile, wore mourning dress – a formal suit – and not his uniform.

A nod was given to his service, though, with his medals pinned proudly to his chest.

The brothers arrived at Westminster Hall separately, with William arriving with his father King Charles.

The royal party departed the cars and entered Westminster Hall on foot.

When they emerged, William and Harry were side-by-side in a spectacular show of unity for their beloved grandmother.

Both men looked solemn as they marched from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral took place.

No interaction was spotted between the brothers during the procession.

The procession set off from Westminster Hall at 10.44am (Credit: ITV)

Royal fans react

Those watching at home were moved by the scenes playing out on screen.

“Watching William and Harry following behind the Queen’s coffin takes me back to watching them the day of Diana’s funeral,” said one.

Watching William and Harry following behind the Queen’s coffin takes me back to watching them the day of Diana’s funeral.

“I can imagine this funeral procession for the Queen is bringing back sad memories for William and Harry when their mum died,” said another.

“William and Harry still seem in shock, looking around for answers.. they know it’s a new world now,” said another.

“Nice to see Will and Harry put on a united front,” said another.

William and Harry were sat across the aisle from each other (Credit: ITV)

Putting their differences aside

William and Harry were reportedly urged to put their differences aside ahead of the funeral by King Charles.

As a result, the brothers were seen at a walkabout in Windsor together.

They also took part in the Vigil of the Grandchildren, with William stood at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot.

George and Charlotte ant the funeral

Late last night it was revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte would take part in the funeral of the Queen.

George and Charlotte were seen walking behind the coffin of Her Majesty inside Westminster Abbey.

They had arrived earlier on by car with their mother the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla.

George wore a smart dark suit, while Charlotte walked beside her mother wearing a black dress and hat.

The youngsters are aged just nine and seven and looked solemn as they made their way to their seats.

The scenes left royal fans in tears, with many taking to Twitter to reveal their upset as the funeral got underway.

Read more: Who is everyone in the funeral procession?

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.