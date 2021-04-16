Peter Phillips will separate Princes William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral. But who is Peter Phillips?

Peter, 43, will walk between William and Harry behind the Duke of Edinburgh‘s coffin in the procession on Saturday.

But who is the Queen‘s grandson Peter Phillips? Find out all you need to know here.

Peter Phillips is the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest grandson (Credit: David Sims / SplashNews.com)

Who is Peter Phillips?

Peter is the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest grandson and Princess Anne’s son.

He was born to Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips on November 15, 1977.

Peter, whose sister is Zara Tindall, did not inherit a royal title at birth and is 16th in the line of succession to the throne.

Peter is Princess Anne’s oldest child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, Peter’s parents rejected an offer from the Queen of titles because they wanted their children to lead a normal life.

Royal sources previously claimed Peter is the Queen’s “favourite grandson”.

Peter lives at his mum Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

He has two children – the Queen’s great-grandchildren Savannah and Isla Phillips – with his ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

Peter and ex-wife Autumn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Peter split from his ex-wife Autumn?

Peter confirmed he and Autumn were divorcing in February last year.

A statement issued on their behalf said at the time: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.

“The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

Peter with his two daughters, Savannah and Isla (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

“Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.”

Who are Peter’s children?

Peter and Autumn welcomed the Queen’s first great-grandchild Savannah Phillips in 2010.

Meanwhile, in 2012, Autumn gave birth to another girl, Isla Elizabeth.

Peter will walk between Harry and William at Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Phillips to walk between Harry and William during Prince Philip’s funeral

On Saturday (April 17), Peter will walk in Prince Philip’s funeral procession.

He will walk in between his cousins Harry and William as they pay respects to their late grandfather.

A Palace spokesman added: “The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.

“All of the arrangements have been signed off by Her Majesty. All the arrangements are being done to meet with the Duke’s wishes and Her Majesty making the final decision.”

