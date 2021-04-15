Buckingham Palace has released new details on the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral will take place this Saturday at St George’s Chapel following his death last Friday.

Now, it’s said Prince William and Harry will NOT walk shoulder to shoulder during the procession and the Queen will be wearing a mask throughout the ceremony while sitting alone.

The Queen will wear a mask during the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New details on Prince Philip’s funeral

Meanwhile, Palace officials confirm senior royals will not wear uniform and instead wear morning/day dress with medals.

In addition, Her Majesty – accompanied by a lady in waiting – will follow her husband’s funeral procession in her official Bentley.

However, the Palace confirmed the Queen will sit alone during the ceremony to follow Covid guidelines.

William and Harry won’t walk shoulder to shoulder during the procession, and will be separated by cousin Peter Phillips.

William and Harry won’t walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who will attend the funeral?

30 guests will attend the funeral due to Covid regulations.

The guests include Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and their respective spouses.

All of the duke’s grandchildren and their respective spouses will attend as well as the Queen’s first cousins, the children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip’s German relatives.

In addition, close friend of the Duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, is invited.

Philip’s funeral will take place this Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will walk in the procession?

The funeral procession includes Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips and Prince William.

In addition Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon plus Philip’s personal protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets will join.

Meanwhile, mourners will not be allowed to sing.

Instead a small choir of just four will sing the National Anthem and other hymns.

Prince Charles will walk in the procession (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

When is the funeral of Prince Philip?

The funeral will take place on Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

However, there will be no public processions in Windsor and people have been asked to stay at home and watch the funeral on TV rather than gather outside the castle and Buckingham Palace.

