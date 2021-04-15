Prince Harry and Meghan
Royals

Prince Harry ‘to return to Meghan Markle and Archie directly after Philip’s funeral,’ says expert

Meghan has stayed in California since she's pregnant

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Harry will want to get back to Meghan Markle and son Archie directly after Prince Philip’s funeral, an expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex flew over to the UK from California to attend his grandfather‘s funeral this weekend following his death last Friday.

Now, Harry will return to his family in America after the funeral as it’s not “the right moment for emotional discussions”.

Harry will reportedly return directly to California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry to return straight home to Meghan?

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, told Entertainment Daily!: “I always imagined he would return directly to California.

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: Royals ‘expected to wear suits and NOT military uniforms’

“It would not be the right moment for emotional discussions so as far as Harry is concerned the sooner he can get back to Meghan and Archie the better.

“I don’t think any of his family would expect him to do anything else.”

The Queen wants to protect Prince Harry
Pregnant Meghan won’t attend the funeral as she’s advised against travelling (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Meghan won’t attend the funeral

Meghan has stayed in California after reportedly being advised against travelling by her doctor because she’s pregnant with her second child.

However, the Queen reportedly “understands” why Meghan can’t attend the funeral.

I don’t think any of his family would expect him to do anything else.

Sources say Meghan “expressed condolences” to Her Majesty after Philip’s death.

A source told PEOPLE: “It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing.

“Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Prince Harry will not reportedly meet brother William ahead of Prince Philip's funeral
Meghan reportedly “expressed condolences” to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry is reportedly self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral.

Reports claim the Duke has been in touch with Prince Charles, Prince William and cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Harry reportedly got in touch with his family to ‘park any disputes’ before the funeral.

There’s said to be tensions within the family following Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview, in which they made allegations and revelations about the royals.

Philip died last Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the Mirror: “Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day.

Read more: Prince Harry latest news: Duke ‘gets in touch with Charles and William as Queen to broker peace’

“This is about giving the Duke the send off he deserves surrounded by his family.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sarah Ferguson won't attend Prince Philip funeral
Prince Philip funeral: Sarah Ferguson ‘not attending but is supporting Queen’
pc Ryan Pilkington line of duty
Alison Hammond makes Line of Duty gaffe as PC Ryan Pilkington actor appears on This Morning
Prince Charles and Camilla
Prince Charles and Camilla step out to view flowers and tributes to Prince Philip
ruth Dodsworth husband
Ex-husband of GMB weather girl Ruth Dodsworth jailed for three years for stalking her
Prince Harry latest news
Prince Harry latest news: Duke ‘gets in touch with Charles and William as Queen to broker peace’
Charlotte hawkins father
Charlotte Hawkins visibly upset as clip of her late father Frank is shown on GMB