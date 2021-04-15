Prince Harry will want to get back to Meghan Markle and son Archie directly after Prince Philip’s funeral, an expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex flew over to the UK from California to attend his grandfather‘s funeral this weekend following his death last Friday.

Now, Harry will return to his family in America after the funeral as it’s not “the right moment for emotional discussions”.

Harry will reportedly return directly to California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry to return straight home to Meghan?

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, told Entertainment Daily!: “I always imagined he would return directly to California.

“It would not be the right moment for emotional discussions so as far as Harry is concerned the sooner he can get back to Meghan and Archie the better.

“I don’t think any of his family would expect him to do anything else.”

Pregnant Meghan won’t attend the funeral as she’s advised against travelling (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Meghan won’t attend the funeral

Meghan has stayed in California after reportedly being advised against travelling by her doctor because she’s pregnant with her second child.

However, the Queen reportedly “understands” why Meghan can’t attend the funeral.

Sources say Meghan “expressed condolences” to Her Majesty after Philip’s death.

A source told PEOPLE: “It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing.

“Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Meghan reportedly “expressed condolences” to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry is reportedly self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral.

Reports claim the Duke has been in touch with Prince Charles, Prince William and cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Harry reportedly got in touch with his family to ‘park any disputes’ before the funeral.

There’s said to be tensions within the family following Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview, in which they made allegations and revelations about the royals.

Philip died last Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the Mirror: “Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day.

“This is about giving the Duke the send off he deserves surrounded by his family.”

