The funeral of Prince Philip will take place this weekend and it’s been reported that royals will not wear military uniform as expected.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry apparently faced being one of the only senior royals not in uniform after he lost his military titles when he quit duties.

In addition, reports claimed Prince Andrew requested to wear his Admiral’s uniform despite stepping down from royal duties in 2019 amid his friendship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the Daily Mail reports the Queen approved the decision to not have any royal in uniform.

Why won’t royals wear uniform to Prince Philip’s funeral?

According to protocol, Harry and Andrew aren’t entitled to wear their uniforms as a result of their decisions to step back from royal duties.

Harry served with the Army in Afghanistan, however, handed back his honorary military appointments earlier this year.

It came after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles last year.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Prince Charles were set to be in uniform through their service with the Royal Navy.

The Duke of York was due to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday last year but it was “deferred” when he stepped back from duties.

In addition, Prince William served in both the army and RAF and was due to wear uniform.

However, reports say all senior royals will wear mourning dress instead.

A source told The Sun that the U-turn on uniforms was “the most eloquent solution to the problem”.

What did royal fans say?

Many were divided over the situation, with one writing on Twitter: “This is sad. I think Andrew and Harry should have been told mourning dress.

“Charles and William in uniform as second and third on line for the throne.”

Another said: “For goodness sake just wear a black suit! Is their military uniform the most important thing for Andrew & Harry?!”

A third added: “I don’t think there is a need for anyone to wear uniforms to a close family member’s funeral.”

