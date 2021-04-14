In latest Prince Andrew news, Piers Morgan has hit out at the Duke over his comments about Prince Philip.

The Duke of York spoke to the media at the weekend following the death of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday.

He said Philip’s death has left a “huge void” in the Queen‘s life and “bought it home” to him the people who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew hasn’t been seen much in public after he stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew paid tribute to his father, Prince Philip (Credit: BBC News)

What has Piers Morgan said about Prince Andrew?

In an article for the Mail Online, the presenter wrote: “I have no wish to criticise a son’s feelings on the loss of his father.

Read more: Prince Andrew news: The Queen ‘relying heavily on Duke of York for support’

“But there was something suspiciously pre-meditated and calculated about these supposedly impromptu comments.

“And frankly, for Andrew to try to garner the nation’s sympathy, using the pandemic as a tool to do so, stank of someone trying to deflect public attention from his own shameful situation.”

Piers called Andrew’s public comments “calculated” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Andrew say?

Andrew spoke to reporters outside a private Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in the grounds of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The Duke said: “It’s a total loss. My father said to me on the telephone a few months ago that we are all in the same boat and we must always remember that.

“My father’s death has bought home to me not just our loss, but actually of the loss everybody else has felt for the people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

He added: “So we are all in the same boat… we are all feeling a great sense of loss.

“At the same time the tributes have been absolutely amazing. The messages I am getting are absolutely outstanding.

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: The Queen ‘may have to sit alone’ due to Covid rules

“We have lost the grandfather of the nation. I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.

“She described it as leaving a huge void in her life. The family are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her.”

What did you think of Andrew’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.