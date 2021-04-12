Amid news of Prince Philip’s death, Prince Andrew is said to be supporting his mother the Queen and hopes to be her ‘rock’ in the coming days.

According to a Palace source, the 94-year-old monarch is relying heavily on her second-youngest following the death of her husband.

Prince Philip reportedly died peacefully, aged 99, at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).

Now, Prince Andrew is reportedly hoping to serve as a ‘rock’ of support for his mum.

That’s according to an insider quoted by The Telegraph, who said: “He is the closest to the Queen of any of her children and is her most frequent visitor, as he lives so close by.

“She has increasingly come to rely on him for support, and he is only too willing to give it.”

ED! contacted the Royal Family for comment.

The newspaper also reported that, despite this, there is no suggestion he will return to royal duties, after stepping down following the controversy over his Newsnight interview in 2019.

Speaking to BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, Andrew refused to express regret over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Duke of York describes ‘huge void’ in Queen’s life

Opening up about his father’s death over the weekend, Prince Andrew said his mother would be “feeling it probably more than everybody else” and he was feeling “very sorry and supportive of her”.

We, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her.

The Duke of York told reporters: “The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person.

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her.

He continued: “[Prince Philip] was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. He was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen so it’s a great loss.

“We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

He added: “I know there is a huge amount of support, not just for [the Queen] but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.”

