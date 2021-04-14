The Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip funeral
Royals

Prince Philip funeral: The Queen ‘may have to sit alone’ due to Covid rules

The funeral will take place this Saturday

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

The Queen may have to sit alone at the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, reports claim.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral will take place this Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel following his death on Friday (April 9).

Due to coronavirus rules, only 30 guests can attend and they’ll have to socially distance and wear a face mask.

The Queen and Prince Philip
The Queen may have to sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will the Queen sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral?

According to Government guidelines, anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres from those outside of their household unless they’re in a support bubble.

Read more: The Queen ‘won’t go back to Buckingham Palace’ following Prince Philip’s death

However, the Queen doesn’t live alone therefore she won’t be able to form a support bubble with another member of her family.

Her Majesty and Philip had been attended to by ‘HMS Bubble’, a reduced household of around 20 staff.

The Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip funeral
The Queen may sit with staff at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, reports say the Monarch may end up sitting alone or with members of her staff during the ceremony.

The Telegraph reports the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, may accompany the Queen because he lives within the reduced household.

A Palace spokesperson told the publication: “We have made it very clear that the service will be Covid compliant.”

The Queen and Prince Philip
Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s ‘huge void’ in her life

At the weekend, Prince Andrew had said the death of his father has left a “huge void” in the Queen’s life.

Following a Sunday service, the Duke of York told Sky News outside: “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

He added: “The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle.”

the queen wearing pink
Her Majesty will be accompanied by senior royals on future engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to recent reports, the Queen will now be accompanied by senior royals on future engagements.

Read more: The Queen ‘will never walk alone as senior royals vow to be by her side for future engagements’

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly join Her Majesty.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

X Factor boss Simon Cowell ‘turns to Cheryl for help’ after being ‘blindsided’ by accusations
Coronation Street: Tracy sent the death threats to Cathy and could kill again, fans claim
Alison Hammond talks about Philip on This Morning
This Morning: Alison Hammond criticised for Prince Philip comment
Kate and William
Kate Middleton to ‘act as peacemaker’ when William and Harry are ‘reunited on Saturday morning’
Pete Bennet was still speechless about the death of Nikki Grahame
Nikki Grahame death: Kate Garraway steps in as Pete Bennett gets emotional in GMB interview
Rachel Riley pregnant
Rachel Riley announces she’s pregnant with second baby