The Queen may have to sit alone at the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, reports claim.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral will take place this Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel following his death on Friday (April 9).

Due to coronavirus rules, only 30 guests can attend and they’ll have to socially distance and wear a face mask.

The Queen may have to sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will the Queen sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral?

According to Government guidelines, anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres from those outside of their household unless they’re in a support bubble.

Read more: The Queen ‘won’t go back to Buckingham Palace’ following Prince Philip’s death

However, the Queen doesn’t live alone therefore she won’t be able to form a support bubble with another member of her family.

Her Majesty and Philip had been attended to by ‘HMS Bubble’, a reduced household of around 20 staff.

The Queen may sit with staff at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, reports say the Monarch may end up sitting alone or with members of her staff during the ceremony.

The Telegraph reports the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, may accompany the Queen because he lives within the reduced household.

A Palace spokesperson told the publication: “We have made it very clear that the service will be Covid compliant.”

Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s ‘huge void’ in her life

At the weekend, Prince Andrew had said the death of his father has left a “huge void” in the Queen’s life.

Following a Sunday service, the Duke of York told Sky News outside: “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

He added: “The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle.”

Her Majesty will be accompanied by senior royals on future engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to recent reports, the Queen will now be accompanied by senior royals on future engagements.

Read more: The Queen ‘will never walk alone as senior royals vow to be by her side for future engagements’

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly join Her Majesty.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.