The Queen will reportedly be accompanied by senior royals on future engagements following Prince Philip’s death.

Her Majesty‘s husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday at Windsor Castle aged 99.

According to reports, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will join the Queen on engagements once her official mourning ends.

The Queen will be joined by senior royals on future engagements, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Senior royals to support the Queen on future engagements

In addition, Prince Edward and Princess Anne will also join the Monarch when she returns to work.

One source told the Daily Mail: “The Duke of Edinburgh is irreplaceable and the Queen’s dedication to duty is undiminished.

“But senior officials and members of the family have long had an eye on ensuring she is more supported in the future and it seems sensible to start employing this now.”

The Cambridges, Camilla, Prince Charles and Princess Anne will reportedly join the Queen on engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another insider added: “If one parent dies the children – and in this case, grandchildren – all step up and fill in in different ways.

“No single individual could ever take place of the Duke of Edinburgh, but just maybe all of them coming together will fill some of the space he has left behind.”

Senior members of the family have long had an eye on ensuring she is more supported in the future

Another source claimed senior family members will also go out and about with the Queen when she leaves a royal residence.

According to reports, Her Majesty still plans to attend the ceremonial event and deliver her annual Queen’s Speech to MPs on May 11.

It’s said she’ll be joined by her son Prince Charles.

Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Andrew said about the Queen?

Meanwhile, it comes after Prince Andrew said the death of his father has left a “huge void” in the Queen’s life.

Following a service of remembrance on Sunday, the Duke of York told Sky News outside: “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.

“The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle.

“She’s contemplating, that is the way I would put it. She put it as having left a huge void in her life.

Andrew said Philip’s death will leave a “huge void” in the Queen’s life (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

“But we, her family, are calling round to make sure we’re there to support her.”

Reports claim Her Majesty was at her husband’s side when he passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday.

His funeral will take place this Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

