In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke has reportedly got in touch with Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Duke of Sussex recently arrived in the UK ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral on Saturday.

According to reports, Harry got in touch with his family to “park any disputes” before the funeral.

There’s said to be tensions within the family following Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview, in which they made allegations and revelations about the royals.

Harry has reportedly been in touch with Charles and William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

A source told the Mirror: “Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day.

Read more: The Queen and Prince Philip beam with great-grandchildren in newly released photo

“This is about giving the Duke the send off he deserves surrounded by his family.”

Meanwhile, reports claim the Queen will try to “broker peace” while Harry is in the UK.

The Queen may try to “broker peace” while Harry is in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Author Tom Bower said he thinks Her Majesty, 94, will want to spend time with her grandson.

He wrote in The Sun: “If Harry decides to stay in Britain for a few days, she will undoubtably use the opportunity to broker peace.

“The death of a loved one is always a reason to urge the living to forgive and love one another.”

Mr Bower added: “If, in the sight of Philip’s coffin and his grieving grandmother, he is contrite, he might begin to rebuild a relationship with Charles and William.”

Prince Harry will attend the funeral on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Meghan attend the funeral?

Harry is reportedly self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage after flying over from California to attend the funeral this weekend.

Meghan has stayed in California after reportedly receiving advice against travelling by her doctor because she’s pregnant.

Read more: Meghan Markle latest: Duchess ‘ready to forgive royals after Prince Philip’s death’

Meanwhile, sources claim Meghan is “willing to forgive” the royals following Philip’s death.

In her Oprah interview, Meghan said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with son Archie, but claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

In addition, she alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.