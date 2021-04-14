The Queen and Prince Philip sit surrounded by their great-grandchildren in a touching photo shared by the Royal Family.

The Firm’s official Instagram delighted fans on Wednesday (April 14) afternoon with a previously unseen photo of the monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and their great-grandchildren.

The pic showed the couple with their great-grandchildren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Royal Family share about the Queen and Prince Philip?

The picture on the Royal Family‘s account showed the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last week at the age of 99, surrounded by loved ones.

The caption read: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.”

It also revealed that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was the person who took the photo.

What did royal fans say?

Royal fans appeared emotional in the comments, where they posted tearful emojis.

One commented: “Gonna miss him, rest easy HRH.”

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

Another said: “Beautiful, such a shame he didn’t get to see the two new babies.”

A third wrote: “Soo adorable.”

It follows Prince Philip’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, sharing an emotional tribute to him on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie’s moving tribute to grandfather

She penned: “Dearest Grandpa,⁣ we all miss you. ⁣

“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

She also shared a series of intimate, happy memories.

Princess Eugenie shared a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

She concluded: “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love, ⁣Eugenie.”

