Princess Eugenie has broken her silence to share a very intimate tribute to her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

In the emotional message, the 31-year-old royal promised to look after the Queen following his death.

She also thanked him for his “dedication and love” to their entire family, adding “especially Granny“.

What has Princess Eugenie said about Prince Philip?

Alongside the post, Eugenie shared two photos of her beloved grandfather.

The first showed the pair with sister Beatrice, while another was a throwback photo of Eugenie and Philip.

She penned: “Dearest Grandpa,⁣ we all miss you. ⁣

“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

⁣

“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

Furthermore, Eugenie shared a series of intimate family memories.

Princess Eugenie promised to look after the Queen in her tribute to Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Eugenie say in her tribute?

She continued: “I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣

Especially Granny, who we will look after for you

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Concluding the post, Eugenie added: “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love, ⁣Eugenie.”

Prince Philip passed away last Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will the funeral take place?

The Duke of Edinburgh died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).

His funeral is due to take place on Saturday (April 17).

It will start at 3pm at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the sad time follows shortly after Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The royal has remained relatively private since giving birth, but recently shared a rare glimpse of their tiny son over Easter.

The tot’s full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank – with his first middle name being a sweet tribute to her grandfather.

