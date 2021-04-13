In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess is reportedly ready to forgive the royal family following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duchess of Sussex made claims about the royals during her and Prince Harry‘s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

She said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with son Archie, but claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

In addition, Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

Meghan is reportedly willing to forgive the royals and put the past behind her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Meghan Markle ready to forgive?

However, according to sources, Meghan feels ready to put the past behind her.

Read more: Meghan Markle sees Prince Philip funeral as chance for royals to ‘put differences aside’, claims friend

They claim the former actress believes the Duke of Edinburgh – who died on Friday – would want to see the differences put aside.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday aged 99 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

The insider added: “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.”

She’s willing to forgive and move forward.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently arrived in the UK from California ahead of Philip’s funeral this weekend.

Harry has arrived in the UK ahead of his grandfather’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage – the home he and Meghan shared while living in the UK – before the funeral Saturday.

On Monday (April 13), Harry released a statement to pay tribute to his late grandfather.

He described Philip as a “master of the barbecue” and a “legend of banter”.

Harry said: “Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

The Duke called his grandfather a “legend of banter” (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

“You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.

Read more: Prince Harry issues statement on Prince Philip’s death as he pays tribute to grandfather

“Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.