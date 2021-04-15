Prince Charles and wife Camilla stepped out today to view flowers laid in tribute to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last Friday (April 9) at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Royal fans have paid tribute to Philip by placing flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla stepped out to view the tributes (Credit: Photo by Jeremy Selwyn/AP/Shutterstock)

Prince Charles and Camilla step out today

Now, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall looked at the flowers at Marlborough House Gardens.

The pair looked visibly moved as they read the touching notes in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The flowers and tributes had been left outside both Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace by royal fans.

Charles and Camilla looked visibly moved (Credit: Photo by Jeremy Selwyn/AP/Shutterstock)

However, those outside the Palace and within the Royal Parks have been moved to the private gardens at Marlborough House to stop crowds gathering amid the pandemic.

The Royal Parks will continue to move flowers during the period of national mourning.

Following Philip’s death, the public were urged not to lay flowers to prevent crowds.

They were encouraged to make a donation to a charity they support instead.

But that didn’t stop mourners who wanted to pay their respects to the Duke.

Tributes paid to Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What did the tributes say?

According to Hello! magazine, one card read: “Your memory will never fade. Rest in Peace.”

Another said: “We are so sorry for your profound loss Your Majesty’s ‘strength and stay’ will endure in our hearts always.”

It comes after Charles paid tribute to his late father outside his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

Your memory will never fade. Rest in Peace.

He told reporters: “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

“He was a much-loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine he’d be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow.

Flowers and tributes laid at the gates of Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And my dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction…

“…and the touching things that are being said about him.”

In addition, he added: “And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”

