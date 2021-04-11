Prince Philip passed on the baton to son Prince Charles during a hospital visit, a royal expert has said.

The Prince of Wales, 72, visited his poorly father in hospital in February as the Duke of Edinburgh battled an infection.

Now, following Philip’s death, royal biographer Andrew Morton has revealed the true nature behind Charles’ visit.

Prince Philip passed the baton to son Prince Charles during a hospital visit, says Mr Morton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

True nature behind Charles’ visit to Prince Philip

Writing for The Sun, Mr Morton said: “It had been an emotional encounter — one where, it could be assumed, Philip outlined his final wishes to his eldest son.”

He added that the Duke of Edinburgh was “finally stepping down and bowing out” after having been the head of the family.

Mr Morton continued: “Now it was Charles’s time to step up to the plate and finally take over control of the first family.

Charles visited his poorly father in hospital in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Doubtless his father, who had the reputation for writing thoughtful letters to family members, set down his thoughts on paper beforehand.”

Mr Morton claimed in his final weeks, Philip ensured his affairs were “orderly and no-nonsense — just like his character”.

He added that Charles’ visit was “to consolidate a transfer of power within the family” rather than to “idle compliments or reminiscence”.

On Saturday, the Prince delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late father outside his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

He told reporters: “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Charles say about his father?

“He was a much-loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine he’d be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow.

“And my dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction…

“…and the touching things that are being said about him.”

Charles paid tribute to his late father yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

In addition, he added: “And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”

Charles travelled to Windsor Castle to see his grieving mother on Friday afternoon, hours after the Palace announced Philip’s death.

The Duke’s funeral will take place next Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

