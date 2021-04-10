Prince Philip’s funeral could give Prince Harry the chance to mend his relationship with his family, experts have said.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday (April 9) and Harry is reportedly preparing to return to the UK from America.

Experts believe the meeting might be the perfect opportunity for him to repair his relationship with the royal family, following his and wife Meghan Markle’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The bombshell interview saw Meghan make claims about her mental health and racism within the royal family, and the Sussexes have been in the headlines since then.

Meghan Markle in her interview with Oprah (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

‘Something good can come out of the death’

The interview is believed to have caused tension between Harry and some family members.

However, he and the Queen are said to have a good relationship.

Expert Penny Junor told MailOnline: “My hope is that if something good can come out of the duke’s death it will be that it brings the family together.”

She said there was clearly “a lot of hurt there on all sides”.

Read more: Prince Philip death: Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward pay tribute

“I imagine they will all be feeling apprehensive about seeing one another again,” she added.

Junor said with luck, everyone’s desire to support the Queen would “win the day”.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also said: “Harry will undoubtedly want to be there and this might start a process which helped to heal the current royal rift.

“His grandfather would undoubtedly welcome it if the monarchy, the institution he spent his life supporting, was strengthened as a result of the start of a reconciliation which began after his death.”

Prince Harry with the Queen and Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to the Prince on their website, Archewell, after his death.

They wrote on the website: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921 – 2021.”

They added that he would be “greatly missed”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

So will Meghan return with Harry for the funeral?

There is no official word on whether Meghan will join Harry at the funeral at St George’s Chapel.

Read more: Piers Morgan leads celebrity Prince Philip tributes

The Duchess of Sussex is heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.