Kate Middleton conducted a Sandringham walkabout today (September 15) with her husband Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to the Norfolk estate, close to their former Anmer Hall home, after lunch.

The royal couple – much loved by the British public – looked at floral tributes and then greeted well-wishers.

However, while there talking to royal fans, the Princess of Wales made a sad confession following the passing of the Queen.

Kate Middleton speaks of sadness at Sandringham

The Princess of Wales was seen walking among the sea of flowers with husband William.

Kate was seen bending to read some of the cards, before pointing out one or two to William.

After seeing the tributes, the couple then went over to the waiting crowds, where they thanked them for coming and offering their sympathies.

Stories have started to emerge about what William and Kate spoke about.

But she also said: ‘I can’t read them all or I would cry.’

And one person in the crowd revealed Kate admitted she feared she would burst into tears during the outing.

Fran Morgan spoke to Kate outside Sandringham.

And she revealed Kate’s sadness at the outpouring of love and affection for Her Majesty the Queen.

“She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were,” Fran revealed.

She then added: “But she also said: ‘I can’t read them all or I would cry.'”

William left ‘overwhelmed’

Prince William also spoke about the outpouring of support following the loss of his grandmother.

He is said to have told one member of the crowd that he has been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support.

Sophie and Anne also greet crowds

Elsewhere today, the Earl and Countess of Wessex headed to Manchester to greet crowds.

They took in floral tributes and Sophie was praised for her “beautiful” behaviour towards a non-verbal teen in the crowd called Josh.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, was carrying out duties in Scotland.

The Queen’s only daughter was praised on social media, too.

Anne was seen to show her “softer side” as she chatted to grieving children in the crowd.

King Charles has a day of rest

After an emotionally draining week, King Charles has today been given a day out of the spotlight.

It’s been reported that the monarch and Queen Consort have headed back to their homes for a day of reflection.

Charles is reported to have headed to Highgrove.

There, it’s expected that he will take the time to prepare for his new duties as king.

He will also receive the famous red boxes containing state papers and carry out any state business.

As a result, the couple will not take part in any public events today.

