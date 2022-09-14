Princess Eugenie looks sad as she bites her lip at Queen service
Royals

Princess Eugenie wipes away tears at service for Queen as she attends with husband and family

Members of the Royal Family attended a procession and service today

By Rebecca Carter

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank attended a service for the Queen today at Westminster Hall.

The Queen is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall as mourners have started paying their respects.

Her Majesty died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate at the age of 96.

On Wednesday, King Charles III lead a procession with other members of the Royal Family as they walked behind her coffin.

The Queen’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will stay until her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Princess Eugenie wipes away tear alongside husband and Zara Tindall at Queen service
Princess Eugenie appeared to wipe away a tear during the emotional service (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Princess Eugenie tears

As the Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall ahead of lying-in-state, a service took place with members of her family in attendance.

Eugenie stood alongside her husband Jack, Zara and Mike Tindall and her sister Princess Beatrice.

At one moment, Eugenie was seen wiping tears away during the heartbreaking service.

One fan noticed the sad moment and tweeted: “Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie appeared emotional throughout the occasion, and were pictured wiping tears away.”

The Queen's coffin lying-in-state at Westminster Hall with Royal Family around it
The Queen’s coffin will now lie-in-state until her funeral on September 19 (Credit: ITV)

Royal procession behind Queen’s coffin

Earlier today, a procession took place with members of the Royal Family walking behind the Queen’s coffin.

King Charles, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward all walked in the procession.

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie appeared emotional throughout the occasion, and were pictured wiping tears away.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort, Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex travelled behind the procession in cars.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands were seen at the service.

Members of the Royal Family walk behind the Queen's coffin in procession
King Charles, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry joined the procession with other family members today (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Princess Anne became the latest royal to issue a statement on the loss of her beloved mother.

The Princess Royal said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.”

Princess Anne concluded her moving statement: “To my mother, the Queen, thank you.”

Read more: Kate and Meghan come together to honour the Queen in emotional service with royals

What do you think of this story and the service? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, King Charles
Sophie, Countess of Wessex ‘in line for new title amid King Charles’ plans to slim down monarchy’
Clodagh McKenna on This Morning ITV
Clodagh McKenna shares family’s close royal link following Queen’s death
Prince Charles and the Queen looking solemn
Moment Charles and Camilla told in phone call that Queen was dying ‘revealed’
Liv Chas Emmerdale
Is Emmerdale on tonight? More schedule changes ahead this week
Prince Harry wearing a suit
Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir: decision made over release date after calls to pulp it
Martin Lewis speaking on GMB and Susanna Reid talking
Susanna Reid supports emotional Martin Lewis as he makes sad confession about losing his mother