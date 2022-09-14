Kate and Meghan come together to honour the Queen in emotional service with royals

Kate, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle attended a service in honour of the Queen today.

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a procession.

King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry lead the procession which also included Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Peter Phillips.

Kate and Meghan came together with other royals for the service (Credit: ITV)

Meghan and Kate

Meanwhile, Meghan and Kate travelled in separate cars behind the procession.

Kate was joined by the Queen Consort, Camilla, while Meghan sat with Sophie, Countess of Wessex in the car.

As the Queen’s coffin was place in Westminster Hall, Kate and Meghan joined their husbands for the short service.

On Twitter, royal fans gushed over Kate and Meghan coming together.

Kate and Meghan looked sombre as they honoured Her Majesty (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Meghan and Kate look so elegant.”

Another wrote: “Is it wrong to say that there are fleeting moments when we can see just how beautiful Kate and Meghan are.”

The lying-in-state will begin today at Westminster Hall from 5pm.

William wore his military uniform for the service (Credit: ITV)

The lying-in-state will take place until 6:30am on Monday, September 19.

The Queen’s State Funeral will take place later that day.

William and Harry united today to walk side-by-side in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

Royal fans were delighted to see the brothers together for their late grandmother.

One person commented: “It must be very poignant for Prince William & Harry following that coffin and bring back a lot of memories.”

The Queen will lie-in-state until the day of her funeral, which takes place on September 19 (Credit: ITV)

Harry and William unite for Queen service

Another wrote: “Watching this now and my heart really aches for Prince William & Harry.”

A third said: “William and Harry walking behind the coffin is a tough watch. Can only imagine.”

From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

The brothers each paid a touching tribute to their grandmother following her death.

The Prince of Wales said: “On Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

Meanwhile, Harry said in his own statement: “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

Read more: William and Harry unite as they walk behind Queen’s coffin in procession

Did you like seeing the royals come together for the service today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.