The Queen paid tribute to her father King George VI in her final official posed portrait before her passing.

A picture was released by the royal family last night (September 18), taken to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this summer.

And eagle-eyed royal fans quickly spotted the monarch’s tribute to her beloved father in the shot.

The Queen will be buried and reunited with her beloved father King George VI today (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen pays tribute to King George VI

Posting on Instagram, the picture showed the smiling Queen wearing a pale blue dress.

She accessoried with a necklace – made from three strings of pearls – matching earrings and a beautiful brooch.

It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.

And it’s the latter which paid tribute to her late father.

The caption read: “Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released.

“It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.

“Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

18th birthday gift from her father

The Queen wore two aquamarine and diamond clip brooches on her pale blue dress.

They were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

The two Art Deco-style pieces, worn one below the other, were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

Eagle-eyed royal fans would’ve seen the brooches before.

The Queen wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Royal fans react

Emotional royal fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the late monarch.

“This is a beautiful portrait,” one commented.

Another said: “She was so beautiful.”

“So pretty to the end,” another echoed.

“Breathtaking photo. She looks so happy,” said another.

“Extraordinary picture of an extraordinary monarch and woman,” said another.

“The Queen of smiles,” said another.

Queen Consort Camilla’s tribute to ‘Queen of smiles’

Indeed, those sentiments were echoed by Queen Consort Camilla ahead of the National Minute’s Silence last night (September 18).

Paying tribute to the late monarch, Camilla said that she would “always remember” the monarch’s smile.

She spoke of the late monarch’s “wonderful blue eyes”, revealing: “I will always remember her smile.”

She added: “It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.

“There weren’t women Prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.”

Her Majesty’s casket on its way to her final resting place (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to King George VI?

King George VI was aged just 56 when he passed away in 1952.

He died in his sleep following a diagnosis of lung cancer.

Princess Elizabeth – as she was known then – was just 25 when he passed away and she became Queen.

She was in Kenya on a royal tour when she learned of his passing and immediately returned home.

Read more: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s role at funeral revealed

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.