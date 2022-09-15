Kate, Princess of Wales, displayed signs of “intense grief” for the Queen yesterday (Wednesday, September 14), a body language expert has claimed.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall also reportedly looked close to tears during the lying-in-state service yesterday.

Kate and Meghan at yesterday’s service (Credit: ITV)

Kate, Princess of Wales at Lying-in-State service

Yesterday saw the Queen’s coffin make the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Some members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, marched behind the coffin in procession.

Her Majesty’s coffin will now remain in Westminster Hall until the funeral on Monday when it will be moved to Westminster Abbey.

Yesterday, a short service was held once the Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall.

Members of the Royal Family attended the service, including Kate, the newly-titled Princess of Wales.

And according to one body language expert, 40-year-old Kate showed signs of “intense grief” during the service.

A body language expert analysed Kate during the service (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Princess of Wales shows signs of ‘intense grief’

Body language expert Judi James spoke to the MailOnline yesterday about what she’d seen from the royals.

She noted that there seemed to be little interaction between the royals before or after the service – save for Meghan and Harry holding hands.

“There were very large spatial gaps between [the Royals], so no interaction of any kind, meaning they all appeared looking solitary and lost in reflection,” James said.

She said this was “the first time we have seen Kate properly”.

James then continued, saying: “When Kate entered the palace hall she did appear to be as silently grief-stricken as Sophie, with some heavy swallowing, pursed lips and narrow-looking eyes suggesting she was close to tears.”

Later, she went on to say that Kate’s facial features suggested signs of “intense grief” and “fighting back tears”.

“Her eyes looked narrowed as though she had been crying, and her lips were pursed in a gesture of self-control. Some deep swallowing suggested the tears might have been close, though,” James said.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Kate Middleton pays tribute to the Queen

The Princess of Wales has appeared to pay subtle tributes to the Queen this week.

On Tuesday (September 13), Kate was seen with Prince William as they made their way to Buckingham Palace.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall was wearing a necklace consisting of three strands of pearls.

It’s believed that the Queen was very fond of wearing her own three-strand pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, during the service on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales wore a Diamond and Pearl Leaf brooch, which reportedly belonged to the Queen.

Kate wasn’t the only royal to pay a subtle tribute to the Queen this week.

Meghan Markle donned some jewellery that the Queen had gifted her during the lie-in-state service yesterday in a subtle nod to Her Majesty.

