Harry and Meghan defended for holding hands following Queen service

Trolls are out in full force!

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been defended by royal fans and celebrities after they were seen holding hands during a service for the late Queen.

Dressed in all black, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid their respects to the late monarch, who sadly passed away on September 8.

The pair were present at the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (September 14).

Following the poignant procession and service, Meghan could be seen holding Harry’s hand in a show of support as they left Westminster Hall.

However, this act of love seemingly angered many on Twitter.

Numerous tweets emerged claiming Meghan and Harry “lacked respect”.

Prince Harry and William walking in procession behind Queen's coffin
Prince Harry walked behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan and Harry news

One angry royalist tweeted: “Meghan and Harry walking out of Westminister hall holding hands. They can’t keep their hands to their sides for two seconds?”

Meanwhile, another ranted: “Very solemn ceremony with the family following the late Queen’s coffin into Westminster Hall, spoilt somewhat by Harry and Meghan holding hands on the way out. WTF was that all about.”

However, following a smattering of angry tweets, numerous royal fans came to the couple’s defence.

Prince Harry and Meghan leave Westminster Hall with royals
Harry and Meghan held hands as they left Westminster Hall (Credit: YouTube)

Royal cans come to Meghan Markle’s defence

“*Harry & Meghan hold hands UK that’s outrageous why would they do such a thing *Zara & Mike [Tindall], Princess Beatrice and her spouse hold hands UK say nothing and then the UK say they don’t have a problem with Meghan,” commented one fan.

A second said: “All those keyboard warriors kicking off about Harry and Meghan holding hands, yet not one of them said anything about Zara and Mike, or Beatrice and her husband walking out holding hands.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching as sports game
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised by trolls on Twitter (Credit: Splashnews)

“Zara and her husband were holding hands as well as I think Beatrice and her spouse,” a third pointed out. 

A fourth hit back: “They don’t talk about the other royals holding hands – Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo, Princess Eugenie & her husband Jack. All the negative Meghan tweets are clearly fuelled by hatred.”

“Yes Harry & Meghan were holding hands in Westminster Hall yesterday, so were Mike & Zara Tindall and Edoardo & Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi but only Harry and Meghan are getting media criticism,” said a fifth. 

Meanwhile, another added: “Zara and Mike held hands and Beatrice and her husband did as well. Why only point out Harry and Meghan and not the others? Why is it wrong for them but not the other couples?”

However, it wasn’t just fans who came to the defence of Meghan and Harry.

Dan Walker on Twitter

Channel 5 star Dan Walker also defended them on Twitter, responding to one troll who criticised their behaviour: “I think his grandmother may have just died!

He’s probably not having the best week.

Read more: William and Harry unite as they walk behind Queen’s coffin in procession 

