Meghan Markle made a subtle nod to the Queen today as she attended a procession.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a service at Westminster Hall alongside her husband, Prince Harry, as well as other members of the Royal Family.

Meghan was in attendance today (Credit: ITV)

Meghan Markle today

The duchess joined the rest of the Royal Family for the procession earlier today.

The event today saw the Queen’s coffin moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen’s coffin will lie-in-state there until Monday, when her state funeral will take place.

Meghan’s husband, Harry, along with senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, marched behind the Queen’s coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall.

Meghan followed the procession in a car, sitting next to Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward‘s wife.

The Duchess of Sussex then joined the rest of the family in Westminster Hall for a service.

She also gave the Queen’s coffin a deep curtsey when it went past her.

Meghan’s earrings are familiar (Credit: ITV)

Duchess of Sussex makes subtle tribute

When the cameras got a better look at Meghan, it emerged that she had paid tribute to the Queen in her own, subtle, way.

The Duchess of Sussex was in fact wearing a pair of pearl earrings to the service.

But they weren’t any old pearl earrings.

These were earrings that the Queen had reportedly gifted Meghan back in 2018, shortly after she married Harry.

The earrings were also given to her shortly before their first, and only, solo engagement together in Cheshire.

Meghan and the Queen went to a ceremony to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn – and were pictured smiling together when there.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Queen went on one solo engagement together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan talks about the earrings

The Duchess of Sussex has previously spoken about being gifted the earrings by the Queen.

During the infamous Oprah interview, Meghan gushed over how the Queen had given her the stunning pieces of jewellery.

She also spoke about how much it had meant to her.

“The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me,” she said at the time.

“I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her,” she continued.

“We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company. And I remember we were in the car,” she then said.

“She gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace.”

Meghan then went on to speak about how the Queen shared a blanket with her.

