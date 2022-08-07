Princess Charlotte praised over ‘gracious’ behaviour as Kate’s role in her ‘etiquette education’ revealed

Prince William and wife Kate have been praised over Princess Charlotte‘s behaviour at the Commonwealth Games earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised royal fans when Charlotte accompanied them on a sporting day out in Birmingham.

And, as Charlotte met officials and sat watching from the stands, her behaviour was hailed by experts and royal fans alike.

Princess Charlotte was praised as ‘gracious’ after her recent outing (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate praised over Charlotte’s behaviour

The royal parents were praised by fans on social media, who noted that Charlotte is growing into a “well-mannered princess”.

One said: “Lottie is a beautiful and well-mannered princess.”

Another agreed and said: “What a well-mannered princess.”

A third commented: “What a lovely and pretty and gracious young lady she’s becoming.”

Others said that she gets it from her mother Kate.

“She is such a gracious young lady like her mother,” they said.

William and Kate have earned praise for their parenting skills (Credit: Cover Images)

‘She’s delightful’

After Prince Louis’ star turn at the Platinum Jubilee, Charlotte was also captured pulling some pretty funny faces while watching from the stands.

However, that behaviour has been praised by onlookers.

One said: “She’s delightful isn’t she, just charming!”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Another said: “So good to see the Cambridge proud parents raising their children to take their place in the world as well-rounded, socially competent individuals.”

“So nice to see the Cambridges letting their kids be kids,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Kate’s role in Charlotte’s good behaviour

One expert has also lifted the lid on the “etiquette education” Charlotte – and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis – will likely be receiving.

And it’s claimed that Kate has played a key role in educating her children in their best behaviour.

Read more: ‘Real reason’ the Queen didn’t publicly wish Meghan Markle happy birthday revealed

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s etiquette education likely started as soon as they could attend events with their family,” royal excerpt Myka Meier told Cosmopolitan.com.

Myka added: “It would probably begin with simple training like how to shake hands and curtsy around the age of two.

“Initial training would likely be given by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge,” she added.

After last week’s outing Prince William was also praised for his behaviour towards Charlotte.

Some fans even declared that she’s a proper little “Daddy’s girl”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.