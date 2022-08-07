Meghan Markle and the Queen smiling
Royals

‘Real reason’ the Queen didn’t wish Meghan Markle happy birthday ‘revealed’

Meghan turned 41 last week

By Nancy Brown

Meghan Markle celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this week, but the Queen made news headlines as a “notable absence” when it came to her birthday wishes.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall wished Meghan a happy birthday on social media.

However, the monarch’s official accounts remained notably silent.

Now an expert has revealed what they think is the “real” reason behind the move.

Meghan Markle wearing white
Meghan Markle turned 41 earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: Real reason Queen stayed silent

Royal expert Richard Palmer told the Express why he thinks the monarch’s official accounts neglected to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

And he was quick to point out that it shouldn’t be seen as a “snub” to the Duchess of Sussex.

Looking into the real reason behind this silence, Palmer detailed what he claims to be a new social media practice Buckingham Palace.

He said it may be adopting a different approach when it comes to marking the birthdays of non-working royals.

Of course, Harry and Meghan stepped down as part of Megxit. This saw their roles in the family change hugely.

Changes for non-working royals

He claimed: “It is thought the Queen congratulated Meghan privately.”

Palmer also alleged the real reason behind Her Majesty’s silence.

It is thought the Queen congratulated Meghan privately.

He claimed: “Her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when they end in a zero.”

It was also claimed that Meghan was set to receive a poignant gift from Prince Harry for her birthday.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment on this story.

The Queen smiling in her car
It’s been claimed protocol has changed when it comes to celebrating non-working royal birthdays (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan still close to the Queen

Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, it’s thought that Prince Harry and Meghan have remained close to the Queen.

The couple flew over earlier this summer to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

It was also reported that the Queen met her namesake, baby Lilibet, during the trip.

