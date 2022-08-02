Prince William and Kate Middleton were at the Commonwealth Games today, and to much surprise, were joined by their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte was at the Games to watch the swimming, and royal fans were delighted – not least with all the faces she was pulling!

She certainly gave little brother Prince Louis a run for his money with her animated antics!

Princess Charlotte was certainly expressive at the Commonwealth Games today (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Kate at Commonwealth Games

Today saw Prince William and Kate make an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The royal couple was in attendance to watch the swimming at Sandwell Aquatics Centre this morning.

However, in a pleasant surprise, they were joined by their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Read more: Eagle-eyed royal commentator makes ’sad’ observation after Princess Charlotte’s Lionesses video

The little princess wore a black and white striped dress and had her hair in pigtails.

The princess was very animated while watching the swimming today, pulling a number of funny faces during the races.

Charlotte was snapped sticking her tongue out, grimacing, and pouting at different points throughout the races, emulating her younger brother’s performance at the Jubilee in June.

At one point, the seven-year-old turned and gave her father a cheeky thumbs up too, drawing a laugh from her parents.

She was also seen engrossed in what appeared to be a programme for the day and shaking hands with officials at the Games.

And at one point she seemed a little disheartened, pulling a glum face and getting some soothing words from her doting dad.

Charlotte was clearly enjoying the swimming (Credit: Shuttershock)

Royal fans react to Prince William, Kate, and Charlotte

Many a royal fan excitedly took to Twitter to discuss Charlotte’s surprise appearance today.

“Lovely to see Charlotte,” one fan wrote.

“She is just super adorable. Wish Prince Louis came also,” another then said.

Very sweet picture of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte during their trip to SportsAid House for the #CommonwealthGames2022 in Birmingham. Catherine became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 📸 @ChrisJack_Getty 👑 #DukeandDuchessofCambridge #PrincessCharlotte pic.twitter.com/8QUeuYWLMP — Rebecca Russell (@RMRussell29) August 2, 2022

Additionally, another tweeted saying: “Absolutely wonderful to see The Cambridges. A dotting dad, a proud wife, and a charming daughter.”

“It’s so good to see Princess Charlotte with her parents at The Commonwealth Games today!” another said.

The young royal was full of emotion in the crowd (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Cambridge’s at the Commonwealth Games

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also promoted their trip to the Commonwealth Games on Instagram today.

The royal couple uploaded two posts to their story for their 13.9 million followers to see earlier today.

Charlotte seemed disappointed and needed a reassuring word from her dad (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

In the first, the Cambridge’s wrote on a purple background: “Will see you soon, Birmingham!”

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“Looking forward to an exciting day of sport at @birminghamcg2022,” they then said.

In the second post on their story, the Cambridge’s uploaded a picture of themselves and Charlotte meeting Perry, the Commonwealth Games’ mascot.

Below that was a picture of swimmers diving into the pool. “Hi Perry,” they captioned the post.

Charlotte’s trip to watch the games comes just days after she and William sent the Lionesses‘ a video message prior to their Euro 2022 final.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.