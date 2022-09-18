Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been instructed to apologise for their Oprah Winfrey interview comments, a report claims.

The TV chat is is said to have “crossed the line” with members of the royal family.

And a journalist for the Telegraph reckons Harry and Meghan have been told to “acknowledge the motives behind” the March 2021 interview ahead of the funeral tomorrow.

Harry and Meghan interview has reportedly caused tension (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan ‘told to apologise’

Last weekend the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales went on an impromptu Windsor walkabout to greet well-wishers.

King Charles’ sons have also been in close proximity to one another for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace and a vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren.

But the Telegraph claims an insider believes the Sussexes must offer their apologies.

You cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences.

The unnamed source is reported to have said: “They feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences.”

Meghan spoke about Kate to Oprah (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did the Sussexes say?

Among the claims made by Harry and his wife during the US interview were suggestions there were “concerns” over the colour of their son’s skin.

Meghan also said she had felt suicidal, but indicated she was not allowed to get help.

She claimed to Oprah at the time: “I went to The Institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.”

The Duchess of Sussex went on: “I said I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.”

Furthermore, Meghan addressed reports she had made Kate Middleton cry in the run up to the Sussexes’ wedding.

Meghan said: “She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.

“And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

Meghan added: “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining. Yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Harry and Meghan were among royal family members standing behind the King in Westminster Hall (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Whether the Sussexes apologise or not, they will be involved in tomorrow’s (Monday September 19) state funeral for Harry’s grandmother.

However, they are reportedly set to miss out on the Sunday evening reception for world leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals.

There was confusion yesterday (Saturday September 18) one newspaper claimed they were “uninvited” from the Buckingham Palace event.

It is thought Harry and Meghan received an invitation event earlier in the week.

However, the report suggested Palace officials insisted the reception was for working royals only. But it also indicated their were issues with communication between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Read more: Archbishop reveals what Queen definitely didn’t want from her funeral

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.