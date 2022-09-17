Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited to state reception at Buckingham Palace’

In latest Prince Harry news, there appears to have been confusion over the Sussexes’ invites to a Buckingham Palace reception.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception for world leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals.

The event will take place on Sunday (September 18), the evening before the Queen‘s funeral on Monday. The reception will be hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a Windsor walkabout last weekend (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Prince Harry news

The Telegraph reports it is thought Harry and Meghan received an invitation to the event earlier in the week.

However, the report also claims they are now unlikely to attend.

That’s due to suggestions that Buckingham Palace officials insisted the reception was for working royals only.

But the newspaper also indicates the confusion over Harry and Meghan’s invitation points to issues with communication between the Californian-based couple and the royal family.

US President Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau are among the heads of states expected to attend the reception.

They will also be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the King and Camilla. The Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will also attend.

ED! has approached representatives for the Sussexes for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand in Westminster Hall as the Queen’s coffin is readied for lying-in-state (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Harry joins cousins for vigil

The report comes just days after an insider claimed ‘common sense has prevailed’ in regards to Harry wearing military uniform as part of a special tribute.

He has reportedly received special permission to do so for Saturday’s (September 17) vigil with the Queen’s other grandchildren.

Harry, his brother, and other cousins will stand in silence alongside their grandmother’s coffin for 15 minutes this evening.

Zara Tindall and Peter Philips will flank Prince William at the head of the Queen’s coffin.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will stand beside Harry.

And Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn will stand at the middle of the coffin.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Westminster Hall hand in hand (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

A source told The Mirror that the circumstances concerning Harry wearing uniform had previously been “ludicrous”.

And yesterday evening Prince Andrew wore his uniform for a vigil, despite no longer being a working royal – like Harry.

It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve together.

The insider told the tabloid: “Common sense has prevailed. It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

Spouses of the Queen’s grandchildren – including Meghan, Kate and Zara’s husband Mike Tindall – will not attend.

