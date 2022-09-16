Prince Harry ‘WILL wear military uniform to honour late Queen with cousins before her funeral’

Prince Harry will wear military uniform as part of a special tribute to the Queen this weekend, reports claim.

The Mirror reports Harry has received special permission to do so for a vigil with the late monarch’s other grandchildren.

Buckingham Palace officials are said to have intervened after it emerged Prince Andrew had been given permission to wear his uniform at a lying-in-state vigil over the Queen’s coffin with his siblings on Friday (September 16).

Andrew, like the Duke of Sussex, is no longer a working royal. The Duke of York lost his military honours earlier this year. Removing his titles came ahead of him settling with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in February.

Pictured here on a happier occasion during Trooping the Colour, Prince Harry will reportedly wear his military uniform this weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry ‘in uniform’ for Queen vigil

Harry is one of eight of the Queen’s grandchildren. They include Prince William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Harry, his brother and his other cousins will stand in silence alongside their grandmother’s coffin in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes on Saturday (September 17) evening.

A royal source told the tabloid the circumstances concerning Harry and his dress had been “ludicrous” before the latest development.

It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable.

They said: “Common sense has prevailed.

“It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

ED! has approached a representative for the Duke of Sussex for comment.

Prince Harry wore morning dress as he and other royal family members walked behind the Queen’s coffin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Military service is not determined by uniform’

Harry’s decade in the British army included two tours of Afghanistan. When he stepped away from royal life in 2020 Harry lost his military appointments and is unable to wear his uniforms in public.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry addressed his presentation in statement. He wore morning dress as he and other royal family members walked behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

His brother, father King Charles, aunt Princess Anne and uncle Prince Edward all wore military uniform adorned with medals for the procession.

Prince Harry did not wear military uniform on Wednesday, unlike his father King Charles and aunt Princess Anne (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A spokesperson for Harry said: “Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears. We respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

