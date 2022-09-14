Prince Harry looking heated during visit
Prince Harry issues statement on military uniform ‘ban’ at events honouring the Queen

The decision has led to an uproar

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Prince Harry has issued a statement after it emerged that he won’t be wearing a military uniform at the Queen‘s funeral.

Harry will be in a morning suit for the funeral and ceremonial events. This is despite him having seen action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry speaks in suit during royal outing
Prince Harry isn’t wearing military uniform at the Queen’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry uniform ‘ban’

Harry isn’t going to be allowed to wear a military uniform at the Queen’s funeral.

The 38-year-old isn’t allowed to wear one due to the fact that he is no longer a working royal.

However, his uncle, Prince Andrew, will be allowed to wear a military uniform at the lying in state vigil.

This is despite the fact that the Queen stripped him of all honourary military roles following his civil case scandal.

Understandably, a lot has been said about the decision not to allow Harry to wear a military uniform.

Prince Harry speaks at event
Prince Harry has spoken out (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex releases a statement

After much discourse, the Duke of Sussex released a statement about the news.

A spokesperson for Harry said: “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Only working royals will dress in uniform at the five ceremonial occasions planned.

Andrew, however, will be allowed to wear uniform at the final vigil.

He was given permission to do so as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen.

Ben Shephard speaking on GMB
Ben Shephard spoke about the decision yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry latest

Plenty of royal fans have spoken out about the decision not to allow Harry to wear a military uniform.

Even more have spoken out about the fact that Prince Andrew will wear uniform at one ceremonial event.

Amongst them was Ben Shephard, who let his feelings be known on Good Morning Britain yesterday (Tuesday, September 13).

“I feel like so far, everything has been so extraordinary to watch, and it’s been pitch perfect and bang in step with what we would all hope it to look like,” he said.

“We can see that King Charles’ popularity has surged since the March poll, a testament to how well he’s taken this role,” he continued.

“It feels like this might be the first misstep from the public’s perspective that Harry wouldn’t be allowed to wear his uniform but Prince Andrew will be.”

