Prince William and Harry at grandchildren's vigil for Queen
Royals

William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in vigil as hearts break for youngest

All eight did their 'grannie' proud

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

The Queen’s eight grandchildren this evening stood guard around her coffin almost 24 hours after their parents held a vigil in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales, 40, led his brother Harry, 38, and cousins Zara Tindall, 41, Peter Philips, 44, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, in the procession towards the coffin.

Queen's grandchildren vigil
The Queen’s grandchildren prepared to stand guard over her coffin (Credit: BBC)

Brothers united

William and Harry were both in military uniform – it’s the first time in two years the younger sibling has worn his.

The Duke of Sussex, who completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was given eleventh hour permission to wear it, despite him no longer being a working royal.

It is understood his father, King Charles, made the decision.

At the head of the coffin, the Prince of Wales was flanked by cousins Zara and Peter – children of Princess Anne – during the 15-minute ceremony.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – daughters of Prince Andrew – stood at the back either side of Harry, who was at the foot of the coffin.

Just an hour earlier, the royal sisters issued an intimate tribute to their grandmother.

The Count and Countess of Wessex, who paid tribute to the Queen yesterday, looked on as their teenage children each stood at the sides.

Duke and Duchess of Wessex Queen's grandchildren vigil
Count and Countess of Wessex kept a cautious eye over their children (Credit: BBC)

Sophie Wessex looked emotional and anxious for Louise and James as they carried out what must have been the most difficult of tasks.

History making

This is the first vigil of its kind in royal history – after the grandchildren asked to pay tribute in the same way as their parents.

It comes less than a week after Princess Anne became the first woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes in Edinburgh, a ceremony that has been held only twice before: following the deaths of King George VI and the Queen Mother.

On Friday night, the Queen’s four children stood vigil again, this time at Westminster Hall – each guarding a side of the coffin, with Charles, dressed in a Navy Admiral uniform, at the head.

On Sunday night, at 8pm, the public, led by Downing Street, will be invited to ‘mourn and reflect on the life and legacy’ of the Queen with a minute’s silence.

Her Majesty will remain lying in state until her funeral on Monday.

Queen's grandchildren vigil
The Queen’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Britons concerned the royal family be given chance to grieve privately

At 11.55am a two-minute silence will mark the end of the state service for our longest-serving monarch.

Respect for Viscount Severn

Viewers’ hearts went out in particular this evening for Viscount Severn, given his young age, as they watched the vigil at home.

One remarked on Twitter: “Imagine being 14 and standing vigil besides the coffin of your grandmother. This was admirable from James.”

A second commented: “Well done James Viscount Severn!! Very brave thing to do I doubt I could have done it at 14. Your grandmother would be very proud of you.”

A third said: “Extra kudos to this young man, he is 14 & he stood there & did that, well done James, Viscount Severn.”

Another shared: “If any sight can move one to tears, it’s this. 14 year old James, Viscount Severn, standing vigil at the coffin of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.”

