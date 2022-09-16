The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, paid a heartfelt tribute to his “beloved mama”, the Queen, earlier today (Friday, September 16).

The 58-year-old also took the opportunity to thank the public for their support, just days before the Queen’s state funeral.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex pays tribute to Queen

Earlier today, the Earl of Wessex released a statement.

In the statement, the Queen’s youngest son paid tribute to his late mother and thanked the public for their support since her passing.

“As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms, and the Commonwealth,” he wrote.

“While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

He then continued, saying that the Royal Family has been “overwhelmed” by the “tide of emotion that has engulfed us”.

He also said that they were overwhelmed by the number of people that have gone out of their way to express their “love, admiration, and respect” for the Queen.

Earl of Wessex thanks the public

The Earl of Wessex then continued, saying that “we” are there for the Queen, “united in grief”.

“Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means,” he wrote.

Edward went on, saying that the Queen’s passing has left an “unimaginable void” in their lives.

“Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much,” he wrote.

“Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom,” he continued.

“Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”

He then finished his statement by wishing that her memory be “long cherished” as the “baton she carried” passes to Charles.

Royal fans react

A number of royal fans took to Twitter to react to Edward’s emotional message.

“Beautiful and heartfelt words,” one royal fan wrote.

“That’s a lovely statement from a loving son very generously acknowledging the need of the public to mourn as well. The Wessexes are a class act. Hopefully the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh soon,” another said.

“He certainly would make a brilliant Duke of Edinburgh lovely man,” a third tweeted.

“Bless his heart. What lovely words. I think he’s so underrated,” another said.

“What a warm and heartfelt message. He is usually the quietest of all the siblings. But what a lovely gentleman he is,” a fifth wrote.

